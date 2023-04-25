The crime scene

The scene of the killings at Charlo Village, Penal this morning.

Photo: DEXTER PHILIP

Of these, one was a triple homicide.

At around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, killers pretending to be police officers forced three men to lie face down on the ground in a yard at Matura Avenue and executed them.

They were shot in their heads.

The triple murder victims have been identified by police as Anand Kumar, 42, Kishore Kumar, 18, and Rolly Hosein, 26.

And on Monday night, a man was killed at Clarke Road.

That victim was identified as Adesh Heeralal, 28.

Heeralal was in his house on E Wilson Road when at around 7.45 pm a man came to his gate and called out to him.

Moments after Heeralal walked out, he was shot on the street. His family took him to the hospital where he died.

Detectives of the Homicide Bureau of Region III are investigating the killings.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Horror House

Horror House

The house at Carlo Village, Penal where three family members were executed in their front ya…

Sex for jobs

Sex for jobs

COCO Reef Resort and Spa in Tobago has been directed by the High Court to pay close to $3.5 …

Recommended for you