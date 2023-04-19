Two women, one inside her home, were killed in a shooting in Arima. A businessman was shot dead outside his pharmacy in Aranguez. And a Couva man was fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting at a car wash.
The killings happened in separate incidents across the country on Tuesday night.
And at daybreak on Wednesday, another drive-by shooting claimed the life of a Couva man.
In the Arima shooting, 35-year-old Kernella Saunders was at her Daniel Trace, Malabar home when a gunman opened fire at a couple on the roadway at around 8pm.
Police believe a stray bullet struck Saunders in the neck. She was found lying in the kitchen. Saunders died at the scene.
The second victim, known as Lashay, was sitting with her boyfriend at the corner of Pope Avenue, Malabar, when a car approached. The occupant came out of the vehicle and began shooting at the couple.
Police said 27-year-old Lashay was struck and collapsed on the roadway. Her boyfriend ran and was chased by the gunmen.
The boyfriend, who was the target, told police that he hid until the gunman left and then went to the bleeding woman. He took possession of a nearby vehicle, which did not belong to him, and drove to the Arima hospital.
Lashay died at 8.22pm. Police are asking for anyone with information on her identity to come forward.
She was described as a slim female of East Indian descent, approximately five feet five inches tall with long black and blonde coloured hair. Her body was covered in tattoos, the most significant being 'Thug Life' with a picture of an AK firearm above the word on her abdomen.
At around 9.15pm, Chevalle Ramjattan closed his business place and was sitting in his vehicle when he was shot multiple times.
Initial reports stated that Ramjattan, 42, was killed in a batched robbery.
He was the owner of Pills and Potion Pharmacy at Henry Street.
Police said Ramjattan’s wife was seated in the front passenger seat when the gunfire began. She was not injured.
A report stated that Ramjattan was hit in the upper body and attempted to drive to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex. But he slumped over the steering wheel as he reached the Aranguez overpass.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance but pronounced dead on arrival.
In Couva, Darius Cooper was standing outside a car wash at Roystonia Gardens, Couva, when a silver Nissan Tiida car drove by.
Police said the occupants opened fire on Cooper, hitting him multiple times before driving away.
The wounded man was taken to the Couva Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
And at around 6am on Wednesday, Daniel Eversley also known as Ghost was at a car wash in Claxton Bay when he was killed.
The car wash is located at Forres Park, Springvale Junction.
The murder was witnessed by scores of motorists as the roadway linked the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway to the Point Lisas Industrial Estate.