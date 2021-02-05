A Diego Martin man shot and killed in Chaguanas on Friday, was one of three men killed in just over 12 hours on Friday.
The other two killings occurred at Carapo and Valencia.
At Chaguanas, victim Kristoff Salandy, 27, of Blue Basin, was seated in a vehicle at Price Plaza when a man walked up to him and shot him multiple times.
Police said that the incident occurred around 2 p.m.
The gunman escaped by scaling a wall behind Price Smart.
Officers of the Chaguanas CID, Central Division Task Force and Homicide Region III responded.
In a separate incident, an Arima man was shot at killed at his girlfriend's home at Carapo.
Sergio Fraser, 40, was ambushed by four men who emerged from the bushes behind the house.
A police report said that at around 1.22 a.m. Fraser was liming with two other men and his girlfriend at her home at Baptiste Drive, Pascall Lane, when four men emerged from the nearby bushes.
The intruders fired several shots at Fraser, and as he collapsed the killers ran off.
He died at the scene.
Police retrieved two 5.56 shells, two .40 shells, one live round .40 ammo and three 9mm shells.
And at Valencia, Winston Lemo, 46, was killed.
Lemo's neighbour told police he heard several gunshots emanating from Lemo's house at Second Quarry Road, St Albans, around 1.15 a.m.
The neighbour checked on Lemo and observed him lying on a mattress suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds to his head.
He contacted police and ASP Revanales led a party of officers to the scene.
Six rounds of spent nine millimetre ammunition were retrieved.
Detectives of Region Two homicide Sgt Samuel and PC Wren responded.