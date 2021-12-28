A MAMORAL man was killed at his home on Christmas Day while another was shot dead early yesterday morning in Long Circular, St James, in two unrelated incidents.
Police said that around 7.30 a.m. on Christmas Day, Ricky Phillip, 32, was found lying on the ground just off a main road close to his home.
He had been seen by his neighbours and when they checked on him they found that he was dead with a gunshot wound to his face.
Officers of the Region Three Homicide Bureau and the Gran Couva CID arrived on the scene where they carried out enquiries.
His body was later moved to a mortuary after being pronounced by a DMO.
The other murder occurred around 2 a.m. yesterday.
Police said that Kendell McClean and another relative, aged 68, were at their Soup Trace, Upper Dundonald Hill, home when the relative was awakened by gunshots.
Police said that the man thought little of it and simply picked up his mattress, moved to another room and promptly fell back to sleep.
The man later told police that he got up again around 5 a.m. to use the bathroom where he found McClean dead from two gunshots with one to his chest and the other to his head.
He then called the police and officers from the St James Police Station and Region One Homicide Bureau arrived on the scene where they carried out enquiries.
The body was moved to the Port of Spain Mortuary and a post-mortem is expected to be done on both bodies later this week at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park.
The murder toll stood at 444 up to last night while the toll on this date last year was 387.