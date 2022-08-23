Four men were shot dead in separate incidents along the east-west corridor between Monday night and Tuesday morning.
The deceased have been identified as Darryl Jessop, Dennis Nero, Brian Carter, 57, and Avery Weekes, 27.
The killings began at about 8.30 p.m. on Monday along Observatory Street in Port of Spain.
Weekes of Basilon Street, East Dry River, was said to be liming in the area when he was confronted by a masked man.
He was shot several times and found on the ground bleeding from multiple injuries.
The police and emergency health services were notified, however, Weekes died shortly after the incident.
Then at about 4 a.m. yesterday, Jessop's bullet-riddled body was found near his home along Mt Zion Road, off Maturita Road in Arima.
Police were told he was on his way to work when he was confronted by an unknown suspect.
Jessop died on the scene.
While investigators were on this scene, they received a report that a 57-year-old man had been gunned down along Hoyte Avenue in Arima.
They were also told that Carter had just left his home moments before he was shot to go to work.
He died on the scene.
Police have no motive for either incident.
Then at about 6.10pm Dennis Nero was shot dead along the Saddle Road in the vicinity of Second Street.
He was said to be standing along the roadway when he was approached by his assailant and shot to the head.
Nero died on the scene.
These killings have pushed the murder toll up to 379.