FOUR men were shot and killed in Diego Martin on Saturday night.
Police said that around 8.45 p.m. residents of Cemetery Street Extension, Diego Martin heard explosions coming from near the home of a neighbour.
Some checked while others called the police .
Found on the road outside the house were Rowley Spring, Joseph Spring, (alias “Balls”), Brandon John, and 15-year-old Kevin Khan-Spring.
Police said that Rowley Spring was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while the other three died on the scene.