Police are searching for the perpetrator/s who broke into a temple in Penal and destroyed murtis and stole items from the premises.
The target of the theft was the Lakrani Ganesh Mandir at ¾ mile mark in Gopie Trace.
At around 1 p.m. on September 21, one of the temple members secured the premises by locking all doors and windows then left.
Two days later at around 8 a.m. she returned and discovered the temple broken into and ransacked.
Missing were a speaker box, and a flash drive, values of which are to be ascertained.
A report was made to the Penal Police and Sgt Boodlal and PC Hosein responded.
She then pointed out certain areas to PC Hosein and it was observed that entry was gained via breaking open a door on the western side of the temple and exit via point of entry.