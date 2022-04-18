THE Ulric Cross Museum Walk was launched on Wednesday at the atrium at Piarco International Airport.
The museum, which consists of signage which gives snippets of information about pioneering aviator and legal luminary Ulric Cross, had been used during the premiere of the movie made about him titled Hero.
Hero’s executive producer Lisa Wickham said that, following the premiere, she thought that the signage ought not to go to waste and asked if the airport would be interested in hosting the museum.
The Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (AATT) agreed and it was thought to be a fitting space since Cross was among one of Trinidad and Tobago’s first black pilots and considered one of its most decorated airmen during his service in the Royal Air Force in World War Two.
At the launch at Piarco, Airports Authority deputy chairman James Philbert remarked: “At this time, when the world continues to be engaged in the war against Covid-19 and the war rages in Eastern Europe, this museum stands as a timely and powerful reminder to us of the strength of the human spirit to overcome unimaginable odds.”