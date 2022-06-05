The Zoological Society of Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday appealed to those responsible for the music trucks and other trucks playing loud music along the Lady Chancellor Road to be considerate to the animals in the Zoo.
With the onset of parties and noise making events, the Zoo is now witnessing disturbing reactions from several animals that could bring harm to them.
"Just today at around 3.30 pm, a truck would have passed by playing loud music which caused the giraffes, which are within 100 feet of the road, to stampede. Zoo officials had to take emergency steps to calm them and bring the situation under control."
The ZSTT asked that the volume of the music be lowered on entry to the Lady Chancellor Road up to a distance of half a mile and also in the environs.
"This is a small action to take with a big impact on the welfare of the Zoo animals. It is better to be cautious so that the animals do not harm themselves or even die as a consequence of noise pollution. "