The hustle and bustle atmosphere, mixed with an air of camaraderie and relaxation that permeates Chaguanas, is almost unmatched throughout Trinidad and Tobago.

On any given day, people flock to the borough in droves searching for bargains and to conduct, various business transactions.

People, however, do not wear “fear of crime” on their faces, as seen in other communities, despite the fact that the Central Division as a whole has the second highest reports of ­serious crimes.