WESTERN Division police are investigating the death of Josiah Soleyn, also called “Mute”, following a confrontation with police officers in Diego Martin on Monday afternoon.
The Express was told that at about 4.30 p.m. on Monday, police were conducting investigations at Upper La Puerta when they attempted to arrest Soleyn.
He was said to be a man known to associate with gangs that operate in the area, and he was wanted in connection with recent firearm-related offences in the community.
However, they alleged that the suspect opened fire on the officers.
The police returned fire.
Soleyn was shot several times in the exchange.
The officers said that he dropped a firearm, which was seized.
The injured man was taken to the St James District Hospital, but died on arrival.
When the Express visited the community yesterday, residents who spoke on the condition of anonymity gave a different story.
Residents alleged that Soleyn was unarmed at the time of the shooting.
“I am not going to say he was a saint. Far from if I’m being honest. But he didn’t have a gun on him at the time. The officers have been doing patrols for the last four nights in the area. Always going up and down the hill by the stairs there.
“He had just left home and was going down the road when police see him and confront him. The man was on his phone. He didn’t even have time to put anything away or pull out anything. They just saw him and shot him. But like I said, the man wasn’t a saint, eh. But I don’t think he deserved to get gunned down like that,” the Express was told.
Soleyn is the 16th person shot and killed by the police for 2023.