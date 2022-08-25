My biggest mistake’

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has called his role in the appointment of former Police Commissioner Gary Griffith the “biggest mistake of my life”.
Speaking on Tuesday night at a People’s National Movement (PNM) public meeting in Belmont, Rowley also again expressed disturbance at the contents of an audit into the Firearms Department of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.
Rowley, who had several controversial public exchanges with Griffith while he was CoP, said he took responsibility for the appointment, stating that when it came to the appointment of public officers, “I took the position as prime minister that if the best person for the job was a non-PNM person or a person who had served the country in a next political party, if he or she were best suited for the job, they should get the job.”
He referred to the appointments of former United National Congress (UNC) ministers in State positions including at National Petroleum and noted that the chairman of First Citizens Bank, Anthony Smart, was a former attorney general under another administration.
The PM pointed to First Citizens success, saying when the Police Service Commission (PolSC) went to him and “said that Gary Griffith was the best person for the job as commissioner of police, I take responsibility for giving him a chance and that is the biggest mistake I have ever made”.
He earlier called the decision “a terrible mistake” and went on to remark on the FUL audit based on investigations by retired senior police officers Inspector Lennard Charles, ACP Wellington Virgil and ACP Raymond Craig. The probe looked into the granting of firearms licenses under Griffith’s tenure as CoP.
“I have watched, I have listened, I have heard,” the PM said.
“We’ve taken steps, one by one, to the extent where we have just had an audit of the firearms department of the police service. It makes very, very troublesome reading.”
The PM also defended the Government’s six-month ban on the export of scrap and old metals, saying people had gone “berserk” in trying to make money off the industry.
Rowley said T&T doesn’t make steel but “we were exporting steel in this big industry to the point where our very existence was being threatened and it became a national security issue”.
Fences, gates, poles and manhole covers were being removed, he said, recently resulting in a breach at a Piarco facility where millions of gallons of aviation fuel were being stored.
Rowley asked what would have happened if someone had entered the premises and struck a match.
He said thieves were taking pumps, compressors and cutting water lines from fields belonging to Heritage (Petroleum).
“What is the Government supposed to do? Say well, you’re making an honest living and shut the country down?”
He said there are “items of steel in this country where one spanner turning one knot, draining out oil from a transformer could shut this country down”.
The scrap iron ban was announced by Attorney General Reginald Armour and went into effect on August 12, 2022.
Rowley said T&T had “an unacceptable level of criminal conduct and violent crime, some approaching senselessness” but he stood by National Security Minister, Fitzgerald Hinds.
He asked how the situation would change if the national security minister was removed, adding if this was effective “it would have changed under the PP government as they had six national security ministers, plus a state of emergency”. Hinds had outlined some of his ministry’s plans to tackle crime, which he said was mostly driven by gang activities and the PM emphasised that Hinds was telling the country what was going to be done.
Rowley said crime was not unique to T&T and was affecting countries including Jamaica and St Vincent.
He criticised Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for calling for his and Hinds’ resignations and said she has “nothing to offer”.
Rowley again said those who protect criminals, including their families, were “the real problem” and he called on people to expose anyone breaking the law.
“If you know a member of your family has afforded themselves firearms and they go out at night, after they slept whole day and they come back with money, with their name not under someone’s payroll”.
He said when “they can pay lawyers how much hundred thousand when police hold them, you know that you are encouraging murderers in your ranks and in your bed, in your house."
Rowley said too many people have chosen crime as a way of life and “we have to get away from that, because if you know who has the gun and the police don’t know, then who are you protecting....and if you take money from your children who bring money to you when they now that you know that they are engaged in violent crime including murder."