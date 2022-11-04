THE family members of soldier Corporal Claude Blake who died from a gunshot wound that he sustained at the La Romaine Army base on Tuesday are calling for a thorough investigation into how he died.
Brian Blake, the brother of Cpl Blake, who spoke on behalf of the family, said his brother was a soldier for 18 years and had known to safely clean a firearm.
The brother also said that his older sibling was not suicidal nor did he suffer from depression, but rather was the “life of the party” wherever he went.
In an interview with reporters on Thursday, the sibling said that family members were distraught over his death.
“The version we got is that he was cleaning his firearm and shot himself by accident or something. That really is not making sense. Cleaning a firearm is basically a disassembled firearm. You cannot shoot yourself with a firearm that is disassembled”, said the brother. “We just hope that the police do their due diligence and the facts and the truth of what happened actually comes out”.
Brian added that the corporal spent last weekend enjoying the activities of the Tobago carnival, and hours before he lost his life, he was in contact with other family members.
“My brother loved life too much to commit suicide. He just came back from Tobago on Monday. Hours before (he died) he was messaging family member concerning things he has to do. That is not feasible. He returned from Tobago on Monday morning. His cousin with him on Monday morning. They were in Tobago for Carnival having fun. From Tobago he went straight to the base”, said Brian.
The corporal was the eldest of four siblings and shared a very close relationship with their mother, Pamela Alfred Blake, who was not coping well with the news of the death of her son.
Originally from Libertville in Rio Claro, Cpl Blake last lived in El Socorro.
He was the father of an 18-year-old daughter.
“He loved to lime, music and cars. He was making plans to spend Christmas with his family”, said Brian. ”Everyone is distraught. He and our mom were extremely close. She is not well. He would not commit suicide. He had no reason to. He would not do that to his family and his mother. That is not the kind of individual he is. There was no note, letter, there is nothing”.
He added that his brother did not show signs of depression.
“Everyone you talk to (about him) would describe him as the life of the party”, he said.
A police report stated that at around 3.40 p.m. on Tuesday officers of the San Fernando CID Office received a report of suspected suicide at the Second Infantry Battalion, La Romaine Army Base at M2 Ring Road in La Romaine.
PCs Jagroop and Badal responded to the report.
The report stated that Lance Corporal Gibbs (TTR) stated that at around 3.15 p.m. she was on duty when she received certain information from Corporal Young.
She went to the male dormitory on the eastern side of the compound and she observed Corporal Blake suffering from an injury to his head lying on the floor.
Two privates placed Cpl Blake into an ambulance and conveyed him to the San Fernando General Hospital.
He was pronounced dead at 4.20 p.m. by a doctor at SFGH.
CSI personnel photographed and processed the scene and retrieved a Sig Sauer firearm, a spent shell and a projectile.
They also photographed and processed the body of the deceased.
Also visiting the scene were Snr Supt Richard Smith, Supt Carthy, Insp Phillip of the Southern Police Division, as well as Insp Jones and officers of Homicide Region III.
Police received a report from the SFGH which stated that there was a penetrating injury to the right temporal area above eyebrow, and a large penetrating injury to the left occipital parietal area.