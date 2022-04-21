“MY heart just wanted to rip up.”
This was the reaction of Parandai Balchan, a childhood friend of Debe mother and grandmother Sita Jagessar, whose body was discovered at her home on Tuesday.
Jagessar, 62, a mother of four, was found unresponsive, lying on her back, with a wound to the head.
One of Jagessar’s daughters had picked up her child from school and returned to their home at Clarkia Drive, Serenity Heights, when they stumbled upon the body.
Police suspect Jagessar was killed, but are awaiting the results of the autopsy, which is expected to be done this week at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park.
When the Express visited the scene yesterday, no relatives were at the house.
A few tenants who rented apartments in an annex at the Jagessar house declined to be interviewed.
A neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said it was around 3.10 p.m. on Tuesday when he heard a noise at his gate.
He said he looked out and saw one of Jagessar’s daughters.
“She shook the gate and was asking for help. She said, ‘Come! Come! Somebody killed my mother.’ My son called the police,” he said.
The neighbour said he was shaken by the death of Jagessar, his neighbour for 22 years.
“It is a frightening thing. We would be uncomfortable for a while. She seemed a quiet person. She said ‘hello’ and would give a ‘right’ (wave). She never made any trouble,” he said.
Balchan said she and Jagessar grew up together at Coconut Drive, Cross Crossing, San Fernando, and they remained lifelong friends.
Last month, Jagessar visited Balchan at her home, and they shared a meal. “She came to look for me, and even brought food. She said, ‘Let two of us eat.’
“Everything was good. I am shocked to know what happened. I know she is a good person. I do not know who would do this to her,” said the friend.
Balchan said upon learning of the death of her friend, she burst into tears.
“I started to cry. I was in shock from the time I saw her name (on the news). I said, ‘No, this cannot happen to her.’ She was a good person. It is not to say she is doing wrong things, why this happened.
“When I heard this on the news, I felt so sorry. My heart just wanted to rip up,” she said.
Sgt Nanan, Cpl Ali, WPC Bahadoorsingh, PC Gobin of the Barrackpore Police Station, as well as detectives of the Homicide Bureau of Region III, visited the scene.