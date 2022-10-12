Jamie Walker, the man shot dead in a scuffle allegedly over parking spot at a supermarket in Cocoyea, San Fernando, last Friday never smoked in front of his four young children and he did not use marijuana.
This, as wife and mother of his children, Heather Cedeno-Walker, yesterday dismissed claims by the police officer involved in the shooting that Walker was smoking what he believed was marijuana in a public place.
In an interview with the Express, Cedeno-Walker said her husband was a cigarette smoker but would not endanger his children’s health by smoking inside a vehicle with them.
“My husband smoked cigarette. He would never smoke with them in the vehicle. And he did not use marijuana. But this is being said because they have to find a reason for what this man did to my family. They have to say something and this is what they came up with, that my husband was smoking weed,” she said.
Three of the couple’s children, aged 13, eight, and four were in the vehicle when Walker was shot.
The fourth child, a two-year-old, was at a day care centre.
Cedeno-Walker said her children were traumatised and began counselling sessions yesterday.
“My children were inside the car when the argument started. I went across the road to buy food. They saw everything and they are telling me what happened. They are traumatised and the teachers came and started counselling with them,” she said.
Cedeno-Walker said she had not yet been contacted by the police regarding the killing.
“I want justice for what happened to my husband, He did not deserve this. My children lost their father in front of their eyes. The police spoke with me that same evening. They have not contacted me again,” she said.
An autopsy is expected to be performed on Walker’s body later this week.
Walker, 39, of Orchid Gardens, Pleasantville, died at the scene of the shooting in the car park of WE Supermarket at Naparima Mayaro Road at around 4.20pm.
The wife said she was driving the family’s Nissan B-15 car and had picked up their children from school then her husband from his workplace in Helen Street, Marabella on Friday afternoon.
Cedeno-Walker said she parked outside the supermarket and crossed the Naparima Mayaro Road to enter a food outlet to purchase the meal, leaving her husband and children in the car.
“While I was waiting on the food, I was hearing arguing. This was over the park (parking spot). I came out and I saw he and the guy (off-duty police officer) arguing. I said, ‘What is going on? The kids are in the car. Why are you getting on like that,” she recalled.
Cedeno-Walker said she attempted to get between her husband and the police officer but an onlooker shouted, “that man has a gun”.
She said it was then the man drew his gun and fired three shots, hitting her husband.
Walker died at the scene.
The officer involved in the shooting is attached to the Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB).
Police have obtained closed circuit camera footage of the incident.
A police report stated that the off duty officer said he shot a man who initiated a fight after being warned about smoking what the officer claimed was marijuana.
It is against the law to smoke marijuana in a public place.
The officer said he was at the supermarket he observed Walker seated in a Nissan B15 motor car parked in the supermarket’s car park, “smoking a cigarette of unusual length, with a strong, pungent stench escaping”.
According to the officer, he believed Walker was smoking marijuana when he informed him of the crime of doing so in a public area.
He said a fight broke out after Walker got furious and got out of the car.
According to the officer, Walker struck him repeatedly in the face and torso.
The officer claimed that during the altercation, he felt Walker go for his gun, which was on his right side. As a result, he grabbed the gun and shot Walker twice.
A weapon, 28 rounds of 9mm ammo and two expended shells were all taken by responding police officers.