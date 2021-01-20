Attorneys are demanding that National Security Minister Stuart Young immediately remove his “arbitrary, illegal and unlawful poli­cy regarding entry to citizens into their beloved homeland, Trinidad and Tobago”.

The demand is made in a legal letter to Young and co­pied to Health Mini­ster Terrence Deyal­singh on behalf of 74-year-old pensioner Radhikar Ramoutar, who has been stranded in Canada since March 2020.