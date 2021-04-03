WHEN John Adral Thorne was six years old, he fell into a coma and was left in a vegetative state. After six days, he regained consciousness in his bed at his family home.
And with his second chance at life, there also seemed a physical and spiritual awakening.
John's first words were a glimpse into what would be a life-long commitment to his faith as a Christian.
'Mammy, the man told me that the harvest is ripe, but the labourers are few,' he said in reference to Matthew 9:37 of the Holy Bible, as he climbed out of his bed, hungry for his mother's cooking and his spiritual father's teachings.
John's son, Andrew Thorne, told the Express this week this story of his father's medical miracle, alongside a spiritual vision, was one of the staple stories in their household with him and his three siblings. But in 2014 when Andrew too experienced a vision, there was no clarity until it became a reality that year.
His father disappeared on September 2 during a routine errand to collect rent from the tenants at his property at Railway Road, Chaguanas.
On that day, John, driving his gold Suzuki Grand Vitara, had dropped off his oldest son, Michael, at his home at La Horquetta after completing another errand.
On the property, John had tenanted a family of his relatives, a martial arts dojo and a Pentecostal church.
Andrew said people knew his father had a small fortune.
'My father and mother, Shirley, were married and had four children. Growing up at home, we went to church all of the time,' said Andrew. 'There was a lot of prayers, but there was a lot of licks, too. He was a serious manhe did not play at all. He did not believe in sparing the child, he did not dispute the Holy Bible at all,' the son recalled with laughter.
'My mother, Shirley, and father had split up. My grandfather was also a minister who has a church in Chaguanas. Cynthia-my father's second wife-came to the church as a visitor from Texas. He and Cynthia married in the United States in the early '80s. She came into some money and they stayed married until she died in 2011. He was in a mess after she passed away, as Cynthia did everything for him. As he had spent a lot of time in ministry, he did not know about cooking. I took over the job of cooking and even making coffee for him,' he said.
'I was not surprised that he was kidnapped because I had heard about a plot before him. Someone told me about it because my father and I fell out and were not talking for a while. But that is my father; I would never do that,' said Andrew.
Mistaken identity?
The son said the tenants at the Chaguanas property sometimes paid his father late, but he received his payments by hand and would immediately hand over a receipt, as he preferred the 'old school' ways instead of the deposits to the bank account.
'That same day he was at Chaguanas with my brother, Michael, to get another meter to a property. He dropped Michael home at La Horquetta and headed to Chaguanas,' said Andrew.
The family suspects that 73-year-old John was hijacked in his vehicle and kidnapped that day, but some time had passed before they realised he could not be found.
Property deed
In the search for him, John's family discovered documents-including a property deedscattered on the floor of his home at Strobus Avenue, La Resource, D'Abadie, but his other possessions remained.
Missing person reports were made at the Arima and Chaguanas police stations.
For a family who was taught faith was one of the pillars of spiritual lives, their faith in the Police Service grew thin for the little effort to piece the clues and evidence that were brought to them.
'Nobody has ever worked on my father's case. Three days after he went missing, his car was found parked in front of Plaza de Montrose in Chaguanas, miles away from Railway Road. The vehicle was parked there at 3 a.m. on September 3.
'The guy drove into the mall car park, and he faced the camera at one point, so we saw him. We went to the Chaguanas station and identified him to the police, but a senior officer told us 'that could be a case of mistaken identity. People does look like people'.'
Hungry cops
The son said even more disappointment with the Police Service came when the police failed to retrieve the car of the missing man, and then that too vanished. 'We informed the police where the vehicle was, and they said, 'Do not touch it, we coming.' But after several hours and they did not, we went back to the police station that night. Some officers one time jumped in their vehicle and went to the car, not knowing we were following them to see if they were going. When they reached the scene, they just walked around
my father's car, jumped back in their vehicle, and left. We followed them. They went to Subway to eat. While those officers were eating, someone came with a key, turned off the alarm, started the vehicle and drove off with it. That was on the security video. The vehicle has not been seen since,' he said.
'I did not know that the police system was so bad in Trinidad until I experienced it myself. Even after that, the police did not go to my father's house to obtain fingerprints of suspects although we told them that there were documents scattered about his place. Only after we went to the Professional Standards Bureau and complained then officers went to the house to check for fingerprints. But so many people were already in and out of the house, it was no surprise the crime scene investigators did not pick up anything,' said the son.
'I lost all faith in Police Service. People say call Gary, write Gary, text Gary-but I do not know if that will help,' said Andrew.
'My sister and I had dreams about him. Before he went missing, for about a month before I dreamt that my father was underground, covered with a grating and I was reaching out to him. I tried to pull him out. Our fingers were touching, but couldn't reach, and I couldn't see the place where he was. For a month I dreamt the same dream. My sister saw him frothing in water, going down a precipice. But we didn't understand at the time,' he said.
'If they find anything, it will just be bones. My father is dead long time. A lady from the church had a prophecy. She said that he was kidnapped for money. She said he is dead. We do not have any hope that this case would be solved. Somebody needs to confess something to solve the case. All the hope of ever finding daddy, or a body turning up somewhere right after, all that is gone. He deserved better in the end. He wanted to be cremated. He always said he didn't want the worms to eat him. We love him and we miss him,' said Andrew.
Make cops accountable
The Express contacted John's youngest son, Ancil, who lives in Texas, and this is what he had to say of his father's missing person case.
'He did not deserve what he got. I think it's about time that Trinidad start making their police officers accountable for what they do. When I come to Trinidad, somebody is going to be accountable for what happened to my father, and I am not joking. You all need to get this thing done,' said Ancil.
Efforts to contact John's eldest son, Michael, were unsuccessful, and the Express did not receive feedback from John's daughter, Antoinette, up to last night.
One of the members of a church congregation who met John said he made a lasting impression on him.
'He was always very courteous, polite and kind. He liked to interact with people at church. He was also involved in ministry on Radio Trinidad. His disappearance sent shock waves in the church community and it was very sad that he was not found or the case not solved,' said the church member.
Anyone with information to help solve the case can contact Homicide Region III at 6520495, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), or send information to Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith by texting 482-GARY (4279), or to the TTPS app.