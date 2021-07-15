Police are investigating the death of a man found at Palmiste Park, near San Fernando, on Tuesday.
Detectives do not yet have an identity for the body, which was in an advanced state of decomposition.
Officers are waiting on the results of the autopsy to determine if the death was a homicide or a suicide.
Police said around 4.15 p.m., a security guard passing by in the park discovered the body hanging by the neck from a tree.
Officers of San Fernando Police Station and CID responded.
The body was clad in a dark-coloured hoodie, blue jeans and sneakers, and was described as slim built and dark-skinned.
Anyone with information can contact the San Fernando police at 652-1771, or 555, 999, or send information to the TTPS app.