A Cocorite man was charged with the murder of Cascade resident David Figueira.
Elijawa Logan, aka ‘Miz’ and ‘Mystery’, 22, of Harding Place, also faces charges of possession of firearm, possession of ammunition and attempted shooting with intent.
Two other men - Steffon Belgrave, aka ‘Phil’ and ‘Steffon Williams’, 23, of Sage Street, Cocorite and Jordan Belgrave, aka ‘Jordan Williams’, of the same address - face charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
On November 9, Figueira, 32, of Hillside Avenue, was liming with a group of men in Cocorite.
At around 12.35 p.m. the group was attacked by two men.
Figueira attempted to pursue one of the men when he was confronted by a third man who was armed with a firearm.
Figueira was shot multiple times and died at the scene.
The criminals escaped.
Police investigators of the Western Division Task Force arrested the three men on November 12.
Following advice from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, Logan was charged with murder.
The charge was laid by PC Mc Intosh, with investigations supervised by Insp Jones of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region I, Insp Grant of the Western Division and officers of the Western Division Task Force and Western Division Crime Scene Unit.