A forensic examination has confirmed that a jawbone found on a beach in Mayaro last week Thursday is human.
The teeth in the jaw have been extracted and catalogued, and are expected to be compared to dental records to attempt to confirm the identity of the deceased.
However, anyone with information that may lead to the identity of the deceased is asked to contact the Mayaro police or officers from the Homicide Bureau.
The find was made by two children. According to police reports, two boys were walking along the beach off Point Radix Road when they observed the jawbone in the sand.
They notified their guardians and a report was made to the police.
A team of officers led by Insp Ramlakhan, Sgt Narine and Cpl Dwarika responded, and they found and seized what appeared to be bones of a human jaw with teeth still attached.
A search was done in the vicinity for other items of evidential value, but nothing was found.
The bones were examined at the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park on Tuesday and the confirmation was made.