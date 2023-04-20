The body of a man was found beneath a crumpled Nissan-14 vehicle on M2 Ring Road in Debe on Thursday afternoon.
The vehicle was found partially submerged in a drain and the body, who police said was the driver of the car, was entwined in the wreckage.
The body was retrieved and attended to by medical personnel after the wrecker lifted the vehicle from the roadside drain.
Police identified the man as Nigel Mendes, 41, of Coora Road in Siparia.
A police report said that officers of the La Romaine Police post were patrolling the area when they spotted the wreckage at around 3.20 p.m.
PCs Dass and Ramkhalawan observed the car overturned and partially submerged in a drain on the northern side of the roadway.
The officers checked and found the man, who was the only occupant, under the vehicle.
The EHS paramedics responded and found the man had no vital signs.
The body was examined by a district medical officer and it was removed to the San Fernando mortuary for an autopsy.
The vehicle was wrecked to the San Fernando police station.
Police officers said they are uncertain what time the incident occurred and are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.