LESS than a week ago, someone held a newborn baby girl in their arms and carried her into bushes behind a bus shed at Beaucarro Junction, Freeport.
They placed her on a makeshift bed of grass , turned their back/s, and walked away.
No food, supplies nor clothing, neither a note was left to explain why the helpless child was abandoned.
The child's cries should have been drowned out by the bustling vehicular traffic of the junction at Beaucarro and Southern Main Roads.
But accidental angel Steven Redhead discerned the infant's soft wails despite the stream of cars, maxi taxis, trucks, and buses that speed past daily.
Redhead followed the cries which he thought was a kitten, and trekked into beaten down path of tall grass and past a broken wire fence to instead discover that it was a baby girl.
He called out to his brother, Reynaldo, both on their way to their separate places of employment, and stood traumatised looking on at the child, clad in a onesie and booties, and who had no right to be there.
They contacted authorities and the child is now in the care of the Children's Authority.
She is being kept at the pediatric unit of the San Fernando General Hospital, where despite some dehydration and insect bites, she is in stable condition.
She is under round-the-clock case by nurses who have not yet named her.
A senior officer of the Central Police Division said that there have been no leads into who abandoned the infant, nor the parent/s.
No one has come forward with information on the case, and officers are yet to find someone who might have witnessed the child's abandonment, or to report a missing child.
The closest house to the site of the abandonment is at least 100 feet away, and nearer to the site is a scrap yard compound often vacant from workers.
Last Thursday when the baby was discovered, the Express spoke to three men who were welding on that compound, and they knew nothing of the find.
They said they were supposed to reach to the site hours earlier, but were delayed at another job, and had reached to the worksite after 2 p.m.
Member of Parliament for Couva South Rudranath Indarsingh is trying to assist authorities, and spoke to several residents of Beaucarro last weekend.
Indarsingh said residents do not believe that the infant's parents were from the Beaucarro area.
"The residents I spoke with were deeply saddened and confused over this situation with the baby. Some of them said to me that if the parent/s did not want to child, they could have left the baby in front of their home, and they would have taken care of the situation. Whoever did the act, chose a time when they observed there was minimal vehicular and pedestrian traffic. The few people who traverse that area, usually do so to get transportation for work".
"It is rather sad that up to this morning, moving close to a week, and no one has come forward to say that their child had disappeared. Someone should have come forward and say that I know Mr Y and Ms X had a baby, and the baby disappeared. Until some next of kin has been identified, she will be in the care of Children's Authority", he said.
Anyone with information can contact police at 555, 999, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), send a text message to Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith at 482-4279, or use the TTPS app.