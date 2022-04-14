As citizens get ready to hit the beaches this long Easter weekend, another tragic drowning has occurred.
An unidentified man got into difficulty along the Bacolet Beach area, near the Blue Haven Hotel, police said. The area is not patrolled by lifeguards or frequented by bathers.
Eyewitnesses at Bacolet Beach said the man changed his clothes and went in the water and they saw him get into difficulty.
According to the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), a search and rescue operation was initiated. The T&T Coast Guard and the Police Service visited the scene.
The body was found at approximately 3.50 p.m. yesterday and brought to shore by the Coast Guard.
Dr Kemchau Salandy Alvarez Garcia ordered the body removed to the Scarborough mortuary.
Persons are asked to call 800-TIPS, 211, 999, or the nearest police station if they are missing a loved one.
On Sunday, Carapichaima father Vikash Samaroo, 21, drowned at Indian Bay, Mayaro, in an area that was not patrolled by lifeguards.
Lifeguards are urging sea bathers to be extra careful this holiday weekend and swim where flags are placed.