An unidentified man was shot dead in Wallerfield on Monday afternoon.
The Express was told that at about 3.30pm, police received a report of a shooting along Moonan Road, Wallerfield.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man lying in a yard off the roadway.
He appeared to have been shot to his left shoulder and lower back.
Two spent 9mm shells were also observed on the scene.
The injured man was taken to the Arima Hospital where he was treated.
However, at 4pm he succumbed to his wounds.
The deceased was described as a man of mixed descent, slim build, 5’5” tall, high hair, clad in a green jersey, and black ¾ pants.
PC James is continuing enquiries.
This incident has pushed the murder toll up to 19.