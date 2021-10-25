It appears a police hospital has popped up at Clarke Road, Penal, and no one seems to know much about it, including the councillor for the area Shanty Boodram.
Boodram told the Express on Thursday she noticed the sign last week Monday and was surprised no correspondence came to the corporation regarding this development.
She said the building was utilised previously by Petrotrin as a medical clinic for its workers.
Chairman of the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation Allen Sammy said he too was not notified about the hospital, but he will look into the matter.
Sammy said, “As far as I know, the hospital has been leased to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service by Petrotrin. It remains a medical facility. There are only two beds, a kitchen, doctor’s office, and pharmacy.”
Despite not being notified about the facility, Sammy said he told the person attached to the police clinic that the sign is misleading.
“I told the person as it is a medical clinic, the police hospital sign should be removed, since it gives the impression that the building has been transformed to a major hospital with different wards,” Sammy said.
The Express reached out to the South West Regional Authority for clarity on the issue but was redirected to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Corporate Communications Department.
The Express reached out to TTPS corporate communications manager Francis Joseph, but all calls went unanswered.