An elderly couple was followed from the bank to their home at Westmoorings By The Sea today, where they were robbed of their money.
It amounted to $2,200.
The victims were identified as Nazem Nahous, 87, and wife Jinah Nahous, 80, of Windy Drive, an upscale area of west Trinidad.
Police say the couple went to the Ellerslie branch of Republic Bank at 10a.m. and conducted a transaction.
They returned home forty minutes later.
They were leaving their vehicle, a “slim brown skin man” wearing a mask put a gun to the chest of Nazem Nahous and asked for the money. Two other men joined in the robbery.
The couple handed over their valuables, including a cell phone.
The men escaped in a vehicle identified as a Nissan brand.