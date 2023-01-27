AS Carnival fever begins to heat up, soca songstress Nailah Blackman has signed on as the Angostura White Oak ambassador along with popular soca artiste Aaron St Louis, better known as Voice, as brand ambassador for the House of Angostura.
At the signing ceremony, yesterday, at the rum and bitters company in Laventille, the newly appointed chief executive officer Laurent Schun, who took up office on Wednesday, said both of these soca artistes represent a young, vibrant movement.
“Nailah is the perfect embodiment of the White Oak Spirit, and we believe she will promote and champion the brand with fervour and dynamism.
“Our values align greatly, and we are happy Nailah is on board with us. Voice has been selected as the brand ambassador for the House of Angostura and in the first phase of this initiative, he will promote Angostura Tamboo Spiced Rum,” Schun said.
He noted that the House of Angostura remains committed to supporting all aspects of Carnival, especially creative artistes.
Recently, the House of Angostura celebrated the anticipated return of Carnival 2023, described by many as the “Mother of All Carnivals,” with a new musical and visual collaboration with Nailah and Voice.
The new jingle, called “Reign Again”, pays homage to the return of Carnival and is an adaptation of the legendary song “Lorraine”, sung by the late calypsonian Explainer.
Schun added that the jingle and video capture the nostalgia and excitement many experience for Carnival and its festivities.
Nailah said she’s happy to represent the popular local brand.
“I am happy to be back representing the White Oak brand - as you know Trinidad and Tobago is the home of White Oak rum and we are the originators of the White Oak ‘trend’ which features a new distinct refreshed look with a modern appeal. To represent a brand like The House of Angostura is such an incredible opportunity,” Blackman said.
Voice said: “To partner with this brand, which has been so much a part of the Trinidad and Tobago culture, is truly special, I’m looking forward to helping keep the rhythm and spirit of Carnival alive throughout the year and inviting others to join in the celebration!”