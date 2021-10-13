UNITED National Congress Senator David Nakhid is doubling down on his criticisms of President Paula-Mae Weekes in the face of a call from Leader of the House, Camille Robinson-Regis, on him to apologise and resign “for this most disrespectful attack” on the President.
In a blog on Monday, Nakhid, in discussing the fiasco of the collapse of the Police Service Commission (PolSC), described President Weekes as an “insipid jack...we have for a President and yes, that is what she is because she has facilitated what this bully, this coward, called Keith Rowley, has done”.
Yesterday Robinson-Regis chastised Nakhid and “joined with the rest of the national community in condemning this boorish, petulant behaviour”.
She called on Nakhid to apologise and resign his senatorial seat.
She also called on the Opposition Leader to offer a similar apology to President Weekes and to “demonstrate her disapproval by revoking Nakhid’s appointment as a senator”.
Robinson-Regis said while Nakhid had the right to disagree with the actions and opinions of any other citizen, including the President, his instrument of appointment (as senator) was given under the hand of the President who was head of the Republic and (head of) the very Parliament where he sits.
“Yet he has chosen to attack with such venom and vitriol, and for that alone, he should demonstrate at least a modicum of respect,” she stated.
Adding that the office he holds carries the weight of public scrutiny, Robinson-Regis said Nakhid should understand the level of respect owed to both his office and that of the President.
“Nakhid must apologise to Her Excellency and tender his resignation...failing that he must be fired,” she said.
‘I stand by what I said’
However, Nakhid was adamant that he would not resile from his original statements about the President.
“Not only do I reinforce what I said—that Paula-Mae Weekes is an insipid jack....for facilitating misbehaviour in public office by both herself and the Prime Minister. Add to those words that she is also an arrogant (insipid j.....). Because of what she has done now by trying to appoint Ernest Koylass and seeking to make a new appointment without accounting for what happened with the collapse of the last Police Service Commission,” he told the Express yesterday.
Nakhid said the collapse of the last PolSC had attracted attention not only from the UNC, but from “legal luminaries across the nation”.
He added: “And the PNM is now trying to distract the nation’s attention from what is the most salient issue, which is misbehaviour in public office by the two highest public officials, by seeking to call me out. But I am ready for this battle as always and I say to them that we will prosecute this matter because it is of tremendous importance.”