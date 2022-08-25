Broadcasting icon David (Dave) Elcock has died. Affectionately known as Big Brother Dave, Elcock, who hosted the popular "Elcock in the Morning" show on Radio 610 for over a decade, died Thursday in New York.
News of Elcock’s passing was announced on various social media platforms, sending many in shock. Many paid colourful tributes to the well-loved broadcaster. Some also shared how his early morning programme on NBS Radio 610 AM, "Elcock in the Morning" positively affected their lives.
Selwyn Melville, who was a close friend to Elcock and worked with him on Radio Trinidad, told the Express that Elcock brought a difference to broadcasting that touched countless lives. "Dave is a true icon. He brought a difference to broadcasting and was someone that we all respected in the industry because of the contributions that he made. It’s sad to lose a brother. Dave woke us up every morning. He was a true professional and a dedicated person," Melville said.
Broadcaster Ian The Goose Eligon who also shared a close friendship with Elcock said he lost a good friend and big brother. He posted on Facebook: "We lost a TnT broadcast legend today, my good friend and "big brother" Dave Elcock. For many he was the spark that lit our broadcast lives, in fact he's responsible for my nickname "Goose". I'll never forget you, bro... all those wild years at 610 radio...... ah boy.Mr Bitter, Leggo Beast, Granny all left with him. Say hi to Harfie for me please. Soar high large brother Dave.
Gina Kalloo, a close family friend of Elcock, shared how her parents religiously listened to Elcock's morning boradcast. "Listening to Dave's soothing and inspiring voice on the radio every morning was calming. As children, we looked forward to it. It was all good vibes from start to finish.
Kalloo added, "Dave was brilliant at his craft. He knew how to make people happy. That inspiring song "One Day at a Time Sweet Jesus" and that jingle was brilliant. An era has truly ended because we have lost so many of the good ones. The professionals who understood their calling and who knew their craft and changed lives are the ones we will miss dearly," Kalloo said.