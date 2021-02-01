alexander

Injured: Michael Alexander

There should be records of this country’s sporting heroes which can be referenced to offer assistance when they have health issues.

So said the Member of Parliament for Cumuto/Manzanilla Dr Rai Ragbir as he called on the country to pray for the full and speedy recovery for national boxer Michael Alexander.

Alexander, 28, is at the Port of Spain General Hospital's intensive care unit after he was involved in an accident last week with his motorcycle.

Ragbir said, “As a medical doctor I am sensitive to the stress and fatigue that can ensue resulting from such an incident on family members, but I urge you to steadfastly hold together”.

He added that the nation should recognize the contribution that Alexander has made in lifting the country’s profile on the international stage, winning several international competitions, including bronze at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru and his success being an inspiration to other young men in the sport of boxing.

Ragbir also called on the government “to work closely with all sporting bodies, for the establishment of a comprehensive database of the nation’s sporting heroes.”

The MP said, “Such a database would not only serve to honour our icons in the height of their success, but also provide crucial information on their health and well-being, in determining what assistance can be meted out to them as they navigate issues of health, relative to the natural progression of ageing; after all, their success not only lifts the country’s global standing, but are beacons of inspiration to many young persons.”

He offered prayers for the healthcare workers and doctors caring for Michael, to be guided by the “greatest physician of them all” as he comforted the boxer’s family that recovery is in sight.

