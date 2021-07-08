The Ministry of National Security is advising all state and non-state agencies and all Trinidad and Tobago diplomatic missions abroad that the National Flag of Trinidad and Tobago is to be flown at half-mast in observance of the passing of President Jovenel Moise of the Republic of Haiti.
The Flag is to be flown at half- mast for three days and on the day of his funeral, beginning immediately.
A decision was taken by the CARICOM Secretariat on Wednesday July 07, 2021 at a Special Emergency Session, that as a mark of respect, the Member States of the Community and the CARICOM Secretariat will fly their national flags and the CARICOM Standard at half-mast for three days beginning immediately, as well as on the day of the funeral.
Protocol on Flying the Flag at Half-Mast:
The National Flag should be flown at half-mast or half-staff, by lowering the flag by its own depth from its normal position at the peak of the staff when the nation is in mourning.
At half-mast, the flag is first hoisted to the top of the staff for an instant, and then lowered to the half-mast position. Before lowering the flag down for the day the flag is again raised to the top of the staff.
Other flags on the same stand of poles should also be at half-mast or should not be flown at all when the National Flag is at half-mast. Flags of foreign nations should not be flown at half mast, unless their country is also observing the period of mourning.