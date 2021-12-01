CENTURIES OF BRITISH RULE – sometimes marked by bloody resistance – came to a peaceful end at midnight Monday as Barbados emerged from the shadow of a monarchy to full sovereignty.
And in that moment Barbadians received – along with its first home-grown Head of State in President Dame Sandra Mason – an 11th National Hero in superstar Rihanna, a surprise announcement from Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.
Rihanna, a product of Westbury Road, St Michael, becomes the second living heroine alongside National Hero and cricketing icon Sir Garfield Sobers and the second woman heroine among the prestigious group of nation builders.
The dawning of the republic was twinned with the 55th anniversary of Independence, and the ceremony and parade touched on the nostalgic starting with a cultural presentation fittingly in National Heroes Square, The City.
There, yards from the statue of “Father of Independence” and National Hero Errol Barrow, Dame Sandra assumed the presidency at 12.03 a.m., giving life to the national anthem’s proclamation of our being “firm craftsmen of our fate”.
At midnight, master of ceremonies Carol Roberts-Reifer, chief executive officer of the National Cultural Foundation, declared the transition of Barbados to a republic against the backdrop of chiming from the nearby ancient Parliament clock, leading into the President being installed by Chief Justice Sir Patterson Cheltenham and a 21-gun salute at 12.23 a.m.
In her first action as President, Dame Sandra administered the Oath of Allegiance to Barbados to the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice, Attorney General Dale Marshall, Chief of Staff of the Barbados Defence Force Commodore Errington Shurland, and Commissioner of Police Richard Boyce at their first national parade.
Her second act was to confer the Order of Freedom of Barbados on visiting Prince Charles, son of the country’s former head of state, Queen Elizabeth II.
In a final paying of respect to the monarchy upon arrival, Prince Charles took the royal salute and the Queen’s Standard was lowered while, to the strains of the Scottish “Auld Lang Syne”, the old Colour was marched off.
‘Special place’
Prince Charles, whose royal ancestors had reigned over Barbados since the 1620s when the first settlers claimed it for King James, later gave a gracious six-minute speech acknowledging “the darkest days of our past and the appalling atrocities of slavery which forever stains our history”, but reaffirmed the countries’ friendship that has endured more than 50 years.
“Across the decades I have admired so much of what you have achieved and all you’ve come to represent. I’ve heard your voice grow louder, advocating with clarity, passion and authority on issues of global significance. I’ve seen the power of the indomitable Bajan spirit both at home and overseas, including through the invaluable contribution to our public life of the Barbadian diaspora in the UK.
“This is and will remain such a special place for me,” he said, while quoting author George Lamming’s powerful imagery of the country.
Dame Sandra, in her 15-minute speech, called on Barbadians to be their brothers’ keepers, saying the wait and discourse on becoming a republic had now become action.
“Today we set our compass to a new direction girded by the successes of the last 55 years, buoyed by confidence garnered by our triumph and accomplishments, committed to country and to each other and motivated to press confidently and boldly forward for the sake of our nation and for present and future generation,” she said.
The audience included former prime minister Sir Lloyd Sandiford, who served under Errol Barrow, Sir Garry Sobers, President of Trinidad and Tobago Paula-Mae Weekes, T&T Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, and Caricom Secretary General Dr Carla Barnett.
Unlike the emotional night of November 30, 1966 at the Garrison Savannah when Barbados took the first steps towards self-rule, there was no huge gathering or scrambling for every available vantage point on rooftops and trees, mostly due to Covid-19 restrictions, even though the 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. curfew was suspended for the day.
The build-up to the republic was slow, marred by complaints of lack of information that some Barbadians said made it hard to appreciate the significance of such an occasion.