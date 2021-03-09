Trinidad and Tobago's national security agencies will benefit from a month-long capacity-building training geared towards helping them combat firearm-related crimes.
Part of a joint initiative between UNLIREC and the British High Commission, the programme was officially launched yesterday with an executive-level training seminar on forensic ballistics intelligence.
Over the next two weeks, this cross-agency partnership will provide national law enforcement with training and dialogue on:
• Forensic ballistics intelligence
• Firearms tracing
• Restoration of firearm serial numbers
• Inter-institutional roundtable meetings
• And a pilot study to enhance timely production of ballistics intelligence
During the inaugural activity, held at the Police Administration Building, twenty-eight executives and senior officials from national security agencies in Trinidad and Tobago attended a high-level seminar to discuss the importance of strategic ballistics intelligence and how it can be used in effective law enforcement investigations and prosecutions.
Participants came from the executive level of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and senior management levels at the Forensic Science Centre, Customs, the Strategic Services Agency (SSA) and the Ministry of National Security (International Affairs Unit, Office of Law Enforcement Policy).
Presentations on the role of firearm examiners in ballistics intelligence, information management, strategic ballistics intelligence and firearms programme/policing capabilities were delivered by experts from the UK National Ballistics Intelligence Service (NABIS), the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and the International Police Organization (INTERPOL).
In his opening remarks, National Security Minister Stuart Young, said, “ballistics intelligence" is huge.
"The positive effects of being able to pinpoint intelligence with the use of ballistics evidence is going to be critical in detection, solving crimes and successful prosecution.”
The joint training initiatives being offered by UNLIREC and the British High Commission over the next two weeks aim to help Trinidad and Tobago advance its implementation of the Caribbean Firearms Roadmap, a regional plan developed by CARICOM states with support from UNLIREC and CARICOM IMPACS to help the region combat illicit firearms and ammunition trafficking.
British High Commissioner, Harriet Cross, praised this inter-agency collaboration and applauded Trinidad and Tobago’s work in advancing its targets under the Roadmap.
“We commend the thorough work being done by UNLIREC in Trinidad and Tobago and throughout the wider Caribbean. And I’m really pleased that through our Conflict, Stability and Security Programme, we’ve been able to partner with UNLIREC in this region by funding this support to Trinidad and Tobago.
"I would also like to applaud Trinidad and Tobago for your commitment to the Roadmap and the proactive approach that you’ve taken to your national action plan. It’s really impressive, and I encourage you to continue this excellent cross-agency working which is really the key to delivering strong results and lasting change,” Cross said.
Police Commissioner, Gary Griffith, echoed these sentiments, saying the seminar was a testament to the strong relationship that the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, through the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, has with our international allies.
Rates of armed violence in the Caribbean surpass many other parts of the world, with approximately 70 per cent of homicides in this region caused by firearms - compared to a global average of 30 per cent.
Ballistics intelligence supported by strong operational structures can improve the success of investigations and prosecutions by generating new information and new investigative leads, while also connecting crimes and criminals previously viewed in isolation.
The UK and T&T have a longstanding commitment to security cooperation, tackling shared challenges including transnational crime, corruption, money laundering and terrorism. Similarly, UNLIREC has been providing Trinidad and Tobago with technical assistance since 2010 to combat the illicit use of small arms and light weapons by providing training in firearm examination, assessing the backlog of ballistics cases at the Forensic Science Centre and aiding in the destruction of nearly 4,000 weapons and 9 tonnes of ammunition.