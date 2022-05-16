Customers in parts of South-East Trinidad served by the Navet Water Treatment Plant, who may be experiencing low water pressures or in some cases no water that this is as a result of a power trip, which resulted in low clearwell levels at the facility.
The Authority is currently carrying out flushing exercises at the facility, which is expected to be completed and the Plant restated by 4p.m. today.
Among the areas affected include:
Princes Town (Churkoo Vge, Cedar Hill, Manahambre, Malgretoute, , Iere Vge, Craignish, St Croix, Cunjal, Papourie, Jaipaulsingh, Lengua), Williamsville, Tabaquite, Poonah, Reform, Harmony Hall, Morne Roche Quarry Road, Morichal, Piparo, Whiteland, Sisters Road, Brothers Road, Hardbargain, Rio Claro, Cushe, Parts of Mayaro, Tableland, New Grant, Cachippe, Hindustan, Poui Trac, St. Julien, St. Mary’s, Friendship, Ste Madeleine, Cedar Hill, Borde Narve, Bronte, Monkey Town, Barrackpore, Penal Rock Road, Rochard Road, Rochard Douglas Road, Bunsee Trace, Clarke Rd, Lengua, Golconda, Retrench, Corinth, Palmyra, Reform, Mt Stewart, St Charles, St Clement.
The Authority is conducting flushing along the distribution system, however customers who may be receiving a discoloured supply are advised to let their taps run until it clears.