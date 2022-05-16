dry tap

Customers in parts of South-East Trinidad served by the Navet Water Treatment Plant, who may be experiencing low water pressures or in some cases no water that this is as a result of a power trip, which resulted in low clearwell levels at the facility.

The Authority is currently carrying out flushing exercises at the facility, which is expected to be completed and the Plant restated by 4p.m. today.

Among the areas affected include:

Princes Town (Churkoo Vge, Cedar Hill, Manahambre, Malgretoute, , Iere Vge, Craignish, St Croix, Cunjal, Papourie, Jaipaulsingh, Lengua), Williamsville, Tabaquite, Poonah, Reform, Harmony Hall, Morne Roche Quarry Road, Morichal, Piparo, Whiteland, Sisters Road, Brothers Road, Hardbargain, Rio Claro, Cushe, Parts of Mayaro, Tableland, New Grant, Cachippe, Hindustan, Poui Trac, St. Julien, St. Mary’s, Friendship, Ste Madeleine, Cedar Hill, Borde Narve, Bronte, Monkey Town, Barrackpore, Penal Rock Road, Rochard Road, Rochard Douglas Road, Bunsee Trace, Clarke Rd, Lengua, Golconda, Retrench, Corinth, Palmyra, Reform, Mt Stewart, St Charles, St Clement.

The Authority is conducting flushing along the distribution system, however customers who may be receiving a discoloured supply are advised to let their taps run until it clears.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Car flips: TSTT manager killed in crash

Car flips: TSTT manager killed in crash

A MANAGER with Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) was killed in an early morning accident yesterday.

Fire officers had to be called to the scene to remove the body of 43-year-old Brendan George from the mangled vehicle after it crashed into a concrete culvert and flipped a number of times before landing on its hood.

Sharon Rowley: Teach gender violence awareness in schools

Sharon Rowley: Teach gender violence awareness in schools

A call has been made for gender-based violence sensitisation to be taught at the primary school level.

Making the call was Sharon Rowley, wife of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

Sharon Rowley, National Champion of the Spotlight Initiative Trinidad and Tobago, was speaking at a forum titled “Gender-Based Violence and Me, Insights and Solutions from the Youth of the Region” held in conjunction with I CAN and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) at the official residence of the Prime Minister in Tobago last Saturday.

Moonilal calls on Hinds to name person

Moonilal calls on Hinds to name person

Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal has called on National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds to name the person who attempted to offer him a US$78,000 watch and whether he reported the incident to the police.

On Wednesday, Hinds disclosed that he had to chase someone out of his office who offered him a US$78,000 watch.

Recommended for you