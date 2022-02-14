THE National Carnival Commission (NCC) is working with stakeholders to resolve funding issues for the National Calypso Monarch competition.
“A Calypso Monarch cancellation is in no one’s best interest. NCC has been working with all the relevant stakeholders to resolve it. The strategy is still being explored. We will know if it is being held by Tuesday or early Wednesday morning,” an NCC official who wished to remain anonymous said yesterday.
The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) has said it will need more money if the National Calypso Monarch competition is to be held during “A Taste of Carnival” 2022.
The official added, “We are trying to resolve it. We (NCC) are working with a $15 million budget which we got on February 4. The interest groups don’t have sufficient funding and supplemental funding to make up the difference.”
The Calypso Monarch prize is $200,000. TUCO is prepared to scale down the competition, but the $1.5 million allocation to host various competitions is still insufficient. Yesterday, another NCC official added: “$1.5 million is a lot of money. It is ‘A Taste of Carnival’.”
Former twice-time Calypso Monarch Luta (Morel Peters) said yesterday: “I think it is disrespectful to call it a competition. Don’t call it a National Calypso competition. You are devaluing the monarch. Spread the money around and take care of those who are in need. Have a series of shows. You are looking stupid and bad.”
Extreme disappointment
TUCO president Ainsley King says the calypso body will hold further negotiations with the NCC today.
On Friday, auditions were halted. Sources says about ten people had already performed for the judges to get a chance to enter the semis. Several artistes were told to monitor their phones for updates on the situation.
Artistes, who have already been struggling to earn an income during the Covid pandemic, are said to be “extremely disappointed”.
In a previous interview, reigning Calypso Monarch Terri Lyons said: “I will be there.” Efforts to contact her yesterday were unsuccessful.
On Friday at the launch of Klassic Ruso Tent at The Garden Theatre, Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, King had said: “We are working on it. We can only give the semifinalists some money if we get a bigger sum. We don’t want it to be postponed. We are not ruling out that the competition will happen. We are the mecca of Carnival. The Caribbean and the world are looking on.”
To date, calypso tents including Kaiso Karavan, Klassic Ruso and Icons have staged shows at the safe zone of The Garden Theatre, Queen’s Hall. On Wednesday, Back To Basics, which is managed by cultural aficionado Errol Peru, will also stage a show.