There is no cost to kidney surgeries, and premium care is afforded patients, says chief executive officer of the North Central Health Authority (NCRHA) Davlin Thomas.
He also said the National Organ Transplant Unit (NOTU), which is located at Building Eight at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, was in the process of building capacity and focused on offering patients premium care.
In fact, Thomas reminded that the NCRHA also placed a newspaper ad indicating that kidney transplant procedures in Trinidad and Tobago are free of charge to citizens in the public healthcare system.
In a telephone interview last Thursday, Thomas said: “There is no cost. It’s absolutely free. We even put out an ad. We have done hundreds of surgeries. There is no one who would tell you we (Mount Hope) are charging for surgeries. The Unit is now in the hands of the North Central.”
Thomas added: “We have had surgeries recently. We have had kidney surgeries. It is free to the public. You have to be referred to a physician from the regional health authorities (RHAs). We are streamlining the unit to build greater capacity and efficiency. We took it over this year. From time to time, we would have initiatives where our staff may engage in activities to encourage donors to register as deceased donors.”
Asked about the process, Thomas said most people come with their donors already. “It’s just sporadically we do the deceased donors. We don’t do ‘scouting’ right now. We are building capacity and efficiency before we focus on ‘scouting’. We are doing small numbers currently. We did larger numbers of people who have identified donors. People who have donors still have to be screened. Not everyone is able to get kidney surgery.”
He said, however, if they insist they must, despite the possible negative outcomes, there is a team of social workers and mental health trained staff to work with them.
“There is the option of chemo-dialysis. We can replace surgery with dialysis. It’s clinical intervention. A working transplanted kidney does a better job of filtering wastes and keeping you healthy than dialysis. However, a kidney transplant isn’t for everyone. Your doctor may tell you that you’re not healthy enough for transplant surgery. A kidney transplant is a treatment for kidney failure; it’s not a cure.”
Thomas also said he did not foresee any conflict of interest between private institutions and the State’s provision of healthcare. But he was adamant the medical facility was prepared to provide optimum healthcare.
Thomas said: “I don’t see any conflict of interest. It’s up to the individual and their choice. You have the NCRHA that provides free kidney surgeries and a premium service. We are bent on ensuring citizens have access to premium care. Some people receive premium care in the private sector. Some people have now decided there is high-quality care in the public sector. We are happy to be a part of their decision. We are just on a road of continuous improvement and healthcare delivery.”