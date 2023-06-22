Reappointed chairman of the National Entrepreneurship Development Company (Nedco) Clarry Benn says the company’s loan delinquency rate continues to shrink as Nedco makes progress with retrieving millions of dollars owed to it by borrowers.
“That delinquent loan portfolio is being cleaned up gradually. And we have made a considerable breakthrough with that. We have reduced that considerably,” he said.
Nedco was established in 2002 to provide financial solutions to micro and small enterprises whose needs cannot be met by traditional lending agencies.
The State agency offers loans up to $250,000 for first-time borrowers and up to $500,000 for repeat borrowers.
Benn noted yesterday that at one time Nedco’s loan delinquency rate was close to 80 per cent of its loan portfolio.
He said the rate is now below 20 per cent.
“…and it’s shrinking. We want to get it down to five or six per cent,” he said.
“The interesting thing is that many of those borrowers who would have had loans for quite some time and thought that this is grant funding, I don’t have to repay and this is Government and I’m a taxpayer and I don’t have to repay, well we are in their doorstep and many of them are repaying,” he said.
“And one of the main reasons why they are doing that is because we are on the credit system which looks at loans to individuals and how they deal with their loans, and if there is any delinquency immediately it is reported in the system. So if you go for a loan in another financial system it shows up,” Benn told the Express.
Benn was reappointed as Nedco chairman at a brief ceremony yesterday, held at the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service in St Clair.
Other members of the new board are: Ria Ramdeen, Willa Guy-Straker, Melissa Figueroa, Osei Benn, Camille Mohan Cayenne, Arlene Gorin-George, Marjorie Moore-Carrington and Hakeem Ahmad.
They will serve for a two-year period.
At a Public Accounts (Enterprise) Committee (PAEC) in June last year, held to examine the audited financial statements of Nedco for the financial year 2017, it was revealed that by the end of 2017, Nedco had moved 3,631 client accounts to its bad debt ledger.
These bad debt accounts were approximately $66 million in loans deemed irretrievable from inactive accounts for the period 2002 to 2017, the PAEC noted.
Benn, who has been at the helm of the Nedco board for the past seven-and-a-half years, told the Express yesterday that the only way for these loans to be written off was with the approval from Government.
“We haven’t gotten to that point as yet. We are in the process of quantifying that (money owed) because every month it changes as many more people are paying off,” he said.
He said Nedco’s approach of “naming and shaming” delinquent borrowers has been paying off.
“We do it sometimes through the dailies where we publish a number of names and once people see their names on the list they want to settle quickly,” Benn said.
Addressing the ceremony, Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings said the new Nedco board represented a “blend of solid financial experience, strong strategic management, cutting-edge of information technology and data analytics, and proven experience to push a positive change”.