Visually impaired mom gets new home
Need for safe homes paramount, says Farley
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine said the need for a safe home, especially in light of rising crime in the country, is of paramount importance.
His remarks came on Friday, when visually impaired Kyean Bruce and her 11-year-old son Azion Orr, received keys to their brand new home, from the THA’s Division of Settlements, Public Utilities and Rural Development, under the Home Ownership Made Equal (HOME) programme.
Tears flowed freely as Bruce, received the keys at Milford Court, Bon Accord, Tobago. A survivor of domestic violence, Bruce remained thankful for the gesture which has been long in coming. “I want to give God all the praise, the honour and the glory, dreams do come true, its been a while. I remember going to Pollard (Settlements Secretary Ian Pollard) and stating my case to him and he said to me ‘Ms Bruce it stops here I promise you that it stops here.’ But I want that this drive that we have to continue because people like me who are different we have no voice so I’m glad that this happened, this what they put on stream I hope it is going to continue to go on for people in my situation,” Bruce said.
The Chief Secretary said, “We recognise culturally that in order for us to have safe communities we have to have safe homes. For everyone residing in our community having a home is a massive improvement in family life. We can’t talk family development, we can’t fight against the rising levels of criminality unless we treat with this thing called home ownership. From just one home you’re having families being able to provide better accommodation for young children, children have a place that they can do their homework safely, they can have a place that is safe away from those who are predators. A lock and a key to a door is very important in terms of providing that safety and support needed for youngsters.”
Meanwhile, Unicomer Trinidad and Tobago Ltd donated all household appliances and furniture.
The material and labour to construct the home were volunteered by Tobago-based construction company EJ Engineering, a news release from the THA’s Department of Information stated in a news release on Friday.
The home was completed in record time, Augustine said, while labour was provided at no cost.
“This structure you are seeing here the foundation took three days to complete and the house itself took 18 days to complete, 21 days in total and we had a completed home for someone,” Augustine said.
During his address Pollard promised, that more houses would be distributed to the people of Tobago in the coming weeks.
“There are 14 or 16 lots in Hope that would be given out, in Castara there are 36 parcels of lands still after almost ten years that would be given out, in Plymouth we still have houses in Plymouth to give out to persons, you could imagine that? And that was one of the first concerns when I got to the division in January 2022, do we have units available, people were telling me no, but my boss could give out two houses to needy families in Plymouth next week,” Pollard said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The object that washed ashore in Manzanilla on Trinidad’s east coast over the weekend, is no…
The anonymous bomb threat that led to the evacuation of over 55 schools in Trinidad and nine…
Scotiabank Foundation and United Way have given their support to the pan music programme at …
Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine said the need for a safe hom…
Believers must take up the challenge amid hostility and indifference, finding ways to overco…
Children attending classes at the Monroe Road Hindu Primary School in Cunupia witnessed the …