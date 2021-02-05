“I feel as though I have lost my daughter. I was very close to her after her mother died.”
So said her distraught neighbour Dawn Bobb, outside her home on Arima Old Road, on Thursday night. Wiping away the tears, her friend, Tammy McMayo said: “I knew Andrea since she was a baby. Her mother died when she was five. We were close. It is a sad day.”
Yesterday when news spread like wildfire that Andrea Bharatt, a 22 year old clerk at Arima Magistrates Court was found dead in Aripo, a tsunami of sadness swept across Arima and Trinidad and Tobago. The Bobbs like next to the Bharatts
Yesterday a convoy of police were manning the home. Bharatt’s brother, Raymond Bharatt, who has been comforting him, walked up a street. A trio of sad faced relatives entered the compound. A woman was sitting on a bench crying.
Bobb said: “I just spoke to her father (Randolph Bharatt). He said he does not want to speak to anyone.”
Before she arrived home, Dawn was weeping at her workplace. Her husband Michael Bobb, and, his friend Lakey left to comfort her. Michael Bobb said: “Randy is too distraught to speak to the media. It is really sad.”
Moving to Andrea Bharatt, Bobb said: “She was such a nice child. She would be at home. You would not even know she was there. She is frail. She is a sickly child. She does not interfere with anybody. I can’t believe people would visit such evil upon her.”
Bobb added: “I feel they should start to hang people again. These people don’t have money. Sometimes Randy would be there whole day in the shop alone. No work. I would go over and hang with him. We are very close. We are more than neighbours. We are like family.”
Lakey added: “I know Randy from coming here. I can’t imagine we have these brute beasts among us. Men who have lost their reason, and, turn to brutish deeds. I knew everything was not right. I saw a large contingent of police. They moved the body to a funeral home. I hope he is not suicidal. How much can one man bear? He lost his wife. Now his only child.”
Lakey had just returned from Malabar, Arima, and,he said a woman screamed when she head the heart wrenching news.
Another neighbour Fareed Daniel, who deals with woodwork, said: “I went across on Sunday.
Randy said: “Boy, I am not eating.” I don’t know how to face him. What to tell him. Andrea was such a nice child. She would drop out in front of the mini mart. She would say “Hello.” And she would go home. She was a child about her business. I can’t understand why something so bad happened to her.”
“Devastated.”
That was Arima MP Pennelope Beckles response when she heard the news.
In a telephone interview, Beckles said: “We were hoping we would not get such tragic news. But it was not to be. I visited the family. I want to extend condolences to the family and Andrea’s loved ones. I know this is not an easy time for the family.”
Former D'abadie/Omeara MP Ancil Antonie said: "It is sad. The entire nation is saddened at the loss of such a precious child."
Port Of Spain mayor Joel Martinez added: “We were praying and hoping this child who showed such bright promise would be found. It is sad. Words can’t express the profound sadness I am feeling. I want to extend my condolences.”