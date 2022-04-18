Dozens of villagers sprang into action on Saturday preventing the home of a family of seven from being destroyed.
Neighbours at Jaipaulsingh Road, in St Croix, Lengua Village, formed a bucket brigade and extinguished the blaze in about ten minutes.
Home-owner Anderson Roopchan said the Fire Service arrived about a minute later and fire officers commended the neighbours on saving the wooden and concrete structure, given the breezy conditions.
Roopchan was also in high praise of his neighbours and the fire officers for their quick responses.
His niece Sacha Bhagwath, 16, was the one who alerted her mother Donna Bhagwath to the fire around 4.20 p.m. She was in the upstairs portion of the house, where she lives with her parents and brother, and saw smoke. She thought it was coming from a bush fire as they usually experience these in the area.
“I realised it was too much smoke so I called out to my mother and she told me to come downstairs fast and I went and we didn’t know what to do and some of the people came and helped us to out the fire with buckets,” the teen said.
Sacha also contacted Roopchan, who was out with his family. Her mother, Donna, also called out to Keith Lall, her husband, who was taking a bath.
Roopchan said he arrived home to see about 30 villagers trying to put out the blaze. They had broken windows and were trying to extinguish the flames.
Two of them were Shazeed Mohammed, 36, and Nigel Mungal, 50, who were returning from work when they saw smoke and Sacha running frantically in the yard.
The welders said they immediately acted as they have training in safely extinguishing fires.
Mungal said when he entered the house, “I started to feel like when you eat raw pepper but I say nah, I not giving up. I soak my jersey in the same bucket of water and put the jersey on my head.”
He said he called out to Mohammed who was on the upper portion of the house, to ensure he was unhurt.
They said that the main panel of the house was sparking and they waited for this to stop before they and other villagers started to throw water.
The men said they were no heroes and Mohammed added: “Andy (Anderson) and I went to school together, so we grew up as brothers in one village, so we have to look out for our neighbour.”
But Susan Roopchan described the men as heroes as they helped save the home left behind by their parents, who passed away a mere three months apart back in 2015. Their father, 65, died from a heart attack and their mother, 50, grieved over his death.
“This home was the last thing they left for us, my brother and I. Now to come and see this like that it not easy…The main thing is to bring back the house, bring back the family together, family is the most important thing and it’s really important everybody okay.”
In need of help with home
Anderson Roopchan, a scaffolder, said he is awaiting word from fire officers before they are able to begin cleaning up and picking up the pieces in the downstairs portion of the house he resided in with his wife and six-year-old.
The books he bought for his son, a Second Year pupil, on Thursday were burnt while others were water soaked. Roopchan said two of his son’s shirts were saved as they were drying on the line outside.
His son had been asking about his toys and favourite blanket. While the blanket was destroyed, Roopchan was able to give him the helicopter he bought for him last week. While it was a bit melted, Roopchan said his son was happy to have it.
The family was unable to salvage their appliances and other items and he estimated damage at $150,000. Since the fire, the three have been staying by his in-laws.
Bhagwath and her family have constructed a makeshift area at the side of the house. However, they are worried about being soaked should the rain fall.
Sacha, a Form Four pupil, was left without her school uniform and books to attend school when it reopens physically on Tuesday.
Lall, a truck driver, also said his family lost all their valuables which amounts to several thousands of dollars.
The seven have been visited by representatives of their councillor and officials from the regional corporation and have received mattresses and water. They said they were expected to also receive hampers.
Neighbours and other well-wishers have also reached out to them.
Anyone wishing to help the family can contact Roopchan at 795-1337.