Howard University in the United States is being called upon to explain why Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is really deserving of an honorary doctorate.
The Gary Aboud-headed Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) and retired sociology lecturer Rudy Chato Paul Sr have written to the university’s board of trustees, seeking answers as to why this honour was bestowed on Rowley, as they are of the opinion he is undeserving. Chato went further to request that the honour be rescinded.
Last Saturday, Rowley received an honorary Doctor of Letters from Howard University during the 155th commencement convocation on the main campus of the university’s Upper Quadrangle in Washington, DC.
President of Howard University Dr Wayne Frederick was presented with Trinidad and Tobago’s highest honour, The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (ORTT), during the 2022 National Awards ceremony at President’s House, Port of Spain.
In a letter dated May 16, 2023, FFOS wrote to chairman of the university’s board of trustees Lawrence C Morse, noting that US President Joe Biden had commended Rowley at last Saturday’s event.
FFOS noted that the Howard University website states that an honorary degree—the university’s highest honour—is conferred on a selective basis, and by recommendation of the executive committee of the board of trustees, to distinguished individuals who merit special recognition for demonstrated achievement and distinction in a field or activity consonant with the mission of Howard University.
FFOS called for the reasons why Rowley was conferred with the honour, in three days.
The letter stated: “We are writing to request from the Board of Trustees of Howard University the relevant specific and itemised information pertaining to the ‘demonstrated achievement and distinction in a field or activity consonant with the mission of Howard University’ regarding Dr Rowley, as preferably recommended by the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees.”
FFOS noted that it further read Howard University’s Mission and Core Values and would appreciate “if the university can clarify how this award to Dr Rowley is consonant to the university’s Mission”.
The letter added, “We would imagine such carefully itemised information would be readily available given the deliberations that would have taken place prior to conferring this Honorary Award and look forward to a prompt reply within three working days given how recent the matter.”
Total disgrace
By letter dated May 16, 2023, Rudy Chato Paul Sr, retired senior lecturer in sociology, wrote to Howard University Board of Trustees criticising the honour given to Rowley, saying that it reeks of “nepotism and cronyism, and is a total disgrace to many people of my nation”.
Paul stated that many T&T nationals heard the “many accolades” heaped upon Rowley by the university’s president, which were 99 per cent inaccurate.
He added that it was “apparent” that Frederick and Rowley have a “long standing” relationship, and pointed out that Frederick received the ORTT “for reason which are yet to be clear to citizens”.
Paul stated he previously held Howard University in high regard, as he noted his wife graduated from the university in the 1970s.
“It is said—and indeed unfortunately so—that one poor decision by a couple Third World politicians have managed to bring your organisation into international disrepute. I trust that your organisation will reconsider their decision and rescind that award forthwith!” he stated.
Paul intends to forward to the university media reports about the conditions of Trinidad and Tobago so that the university might understand the accolades heaped upon Rowley “were misleading at best”.