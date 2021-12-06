A new-born baby girl has bene listed among the 19 people to die from the Covid-19 virus over the past 24 hours.
The Ministry of health this afternoon said that of the 19 to die, ten were elderly males, five elderly females, two middle aged males, one middle aged female, and one new-born female.
It brought to 2,281 the number of Covid-19 deaths.
Thirteen of the victims had multiple comorbidities including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, asthma, obesity, kidney disease, Parkinson’s, and a history of stokes.
Three had hypertension.
Three had no known comorbidities.
At least five children have now been listed as victims of Covid-19 in Trinidad and Tobago.
There have also been 801 new positive cases in the past 24 hours, with a total of 509 people in hospital.
Of the patients who are in the parallel health care system, 89.8 per cent (6,408 of 7,134) are not fully vaccinated.