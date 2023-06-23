Central Block

Overhead view: The New Central Block under construction

The billion-dollar New Central Block of the Port of Spain General Hospital is projected to start full operations by the first quarter of 2025.

This was announced yesterday by the Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (UDeCOTT), following a tour of the project site.

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh, permanent secretary at the ministry Asif Ali, UDeCOTT and North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) officials and contractors were part of the tour.

A presentation done by UDeCOTT senior project manager Sunil Ramnath showed highlights which included:

• The completion of demolition works of the old Central Block, with confirmation that a car park for 110 car park stalls was being designed;

• Information that contractor Universal Structures is now 82-per cent complete and its remaining structural steel works, shear walls, decking and fire proofing would be done by the end of August 2023;

• Confirmation that contractor CRCCL had mobilised on site, taken over Tower 1 and commenced outfitting works. A commitment was also given by the contractor that Tower 2 Levels 1 to 10 would be completed by September 2024;

• Tenders for medical equipment are in and are now at the evaluation stage;

• Tenders for furniture were also in and being evaluated.

panel discussion

Listening in: Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh (head of the table, right) and UDeCOTT chairman (head of the table, left) listen to questions posed by an official of the NWRHA medical team.

In terms of project site statistics, 5,000 cubic metres of concrete have been poured to date, and hundreds of local labourers—semi-skilled and skilled—have worked at the New Central Block project site, UDeCOTT stated.

From September to December 2024, medical and engineering staff assigned to the New Central Block will be undergoing rigorous training, in tandem with the testing and commissioning of medical equipment and systems—all in time for the hospital’s start-up of full operations, commencing in first quarter 2025, UDeCOTT said.

The New Central Block will be a 540-bed facility and will include accident and emergency services, an operating theatre and recovery room, intensive care unit, high dependency unit and ancillary services.

The Government decided to replace the old Central Block because of its aged infrastructure and damage from the 6.1-magnitude earthquake in August 2018.

