New Chaguanas mayor Faaiq Mohammed said he feels humbled with his appointment.
Mohammed, 32, who served as deputy mayor under the Borough's two most recent mayors, Vandana Mohit and Gopaul Boodhan, was sworn in during a quiet ceremony held at the Chaguanas Borough Corporation's (CBC) auditorium on Tuesday.
Following his appointment, Mohammed posted this comment on the Borough's Facebook account.
"I am a son of Chaguanas. I have lived here all my life. I am a product of this great Borough and I feel truly humbled and blessed to have the opportunity to serve as your Mayor. I thank you for your support."
Opposition Leader and political leader of the United National Congress (UNC), Kamla Persad-Bissessar, extended congratulations and best wishes to Mohammed via a press release on Wednesday
"The Chaguanas Borough continues to produce many patriots, all of whom have given dedicated service to Trinidad and Tobago.
"The UNC will continue to ensure that the decision-making table is reflective of the diversity of Trinidad and Tobago and continues its mandate to empower young people as it is reflected by the leadership within the Parliament and now the Chaguanas Borough Corporation," Persad-Bissessar said.
She took the opportunity to remind all citizens to follow all health guidelines set out by the World Health Organisation and to obey and comply with all laws aimed at combatting the spread COVID -19 pandemic.
"We are all called upon to be our brother's keeper during this time as we work together to overcome this obstacle."
Persad-Bissessar also extended congratulations to outgoing mayor Vandana Mohit, on her time of service at the Chaguanas Borough Corporation as well as on her new portfolio as the Member of Parliament for Chaguanas East.
Meanwhile, the appointment of a deputy mayor was not undertaken.
Express reported on Monday that there was some degree of discontentment over a rumour that Alderman Marisa Ramlogan was shortlisted for the position.
But according to a source at the CBC, the appointing of a deputy was delayed with no reason given, and no prospective timeframe given for the selection or appointment of a deputy mayor.