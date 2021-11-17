Retired Justice Judith Jones is the new chairman of the Police Service Commission (PolSC).
This was announced yesterday by the Office of the President which indicated that the five PolSc members had received their instruments of appointment.
The release from the Office of the President said all five members of the PolSC yesterday morning took their oaths of office before President Paula-Mae Weekes. After swearing that “I will bear true faith and allegiance to Trinidad and Tobago and will uphold the Constitution and the law, that I will conscientiously, impartially and to the best of my knowledge, judgment and ability discharge the functions of my office and do right to all manner of people after the laws and usages of Trinidad and Tobago without fear or favour, affection or ill will”, the five members received their instruments of appointment as Members of the PolSC.
The appointment of the five members of the new PolSC has removed the major stumbling block to the appointment of an acting Commissioner of Police and ultimately a substantive Commissioner of Police.
The new Commission can now take steps to rectify the stasis.
Commission members are Jones, Maxine King, Maxine Attong, Ian Ramdhanie and Rajiv Persad.
At the top of the Commission’s agenda, however, would be the receipt and consideration of the report of the special investigator who was appointed by the predecessor Commission, retired Justice of Appeal Stanley John.
John, who was appointed to investigate the issue of alleged corruption in the issuing of Firearms Users Licences has completed his assignment and is “anxious” to present his Report to the newly constituted PolSC. He hopes to deliver his report no later than Friday. John told the Express yesterday said he has done his duty and it is now for the Police Service to deal with the matters.
“I hope to deliver it (his report) because only today I was advised that the members (of the Commission) were formally appointed by Her Excellency. I will work with dispatch to have it (the report) delivered no later than Friday,” John said in a short interview .
Asked whether it was a voluminous report, he said: “I don’t know what ‘voluminous’ is, you see. I did what I had to do.”
Told that there might have been some scepticism about the level of investigative work that could have been achieved within the specific time frame. John said: ,”I think I did what was required of me. And what is left is for the Police Service to deal with in a different way.”
Asked whether his report was part of the vetting exercise for the position of Commissioner of Police, John said: “No, no. I had nothing to do with the vetting of the Police Commissioner. I was given an assignment which I have done and I am anxious to hand it over.”
John had been appointed to initiate an investigation into two issues: 1) Allegations of corruption in the issuance of Firearms User’s Licences; and 2) the handling of the reported incident at sea involving the then Head of the Legal Unit of the TTPS Christian Chandler who has since been charged.
What happens with the merit list?
The question calling for answers is whether this Commission can continue where the last Commission left off, particularly with respect to the merit list.
After the merit list was withdrawn from President’s House, the last Commission agreed on a two/two split in which the then chairman (Bliss Seepersad) exercised her casting vote that the recruitment process was not complete and that it needed to do further security vetting with respect to a particular candidate.
The list is said to have been withdrawn to facilitate further security vetting, source said it was in this context that John was appointed as an investigator. The decision to do further security vetting was a decision of the Commission. There were also reports that there were issues surrounding the polygraphing and there were allegations that a particular candidate stormed out of a polygraph session and was re-invited to do the polygraph test. The results were inconclusive.
The Commission had produced a merit list but it was withdrawn on August 11, immediately upon submission, according to the Office of the President in a statement published on October 17. “To date no other list has since been submitted. The office of the President has been advised that the recruitment and selection process for the Office of Commissioner of Police has not yet been completed,” the President said.
No legal requirement
The merit list, according to sources, had placed Gary Griffith at number one and Jason Francis, Senior Policy Adviser at the United Nations Regional Centre for Peace, Disarmament and Development in Latin America and the Caribbean since 2016, at number two among the candidates for the position.
The new PolSc will have to address the issue of developing a merit list for the substantive position of CoP — specifically whether it (the new Commission) will want to make its own evaluation or not. This new Commission, because it was completely reconstituted, has no relationship with the former Commission. That predecessor Commission is ‘functus” and there is no legal requirement for this new Commission to adopt the work of the former Commission in regard to the Merit List, according to legal officials.
In late August the Commission appointed John to investigate allegations of corruption involving a licence for sale racket in the granting of FULs. At that time Commission sources had told the Express that the probe was tied to the recruitment process.
“Normally for an investigation to be held it has to be a disciplinary matter, triggered by a complaint and a charge has to be laid and an investigator is appointed. This particular situation is different. This is no charge before the Commission. So the investigation...has been triggered as part of the recruitment process...part of the ongoing process of security vetting,” a then Commission source had stated.