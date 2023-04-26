A newly established National Campaign Advisory Committee led by The Cropper Foundation, with the support of the Inter-American Development Bank Innovation Laboratory (IDB-LAB), is bringing together key stakeholders to tackle the country’s waste management issues.
The committee met in person for the first time last week at the IDB’s office in Port of Spain for initial discussions on a recycling campaign to be designed and executed by advertising firm Lonsdale Saatchi & Saatchi.
It indicated that in Trinidad and Tobago, there are many challenges to effective waste management, including the absence of (enforced) regulations, incentives, or simple access to a convenient and efficient system for the collection of recyclable materials.
“As a result, untold amounts of recyclables ultimately end up in landfills, waterways, and/or incinerated, causing pollution and the emission of harmful greenhouse gases. In many cases, the wanton disposal of these materials leads to contaminated water sources and clogged drains, thereby contributing to flooding,” the foundation said.
It noted to evolve current attitudes and behaviours, a private sector-led pilot programme has been introduced to promote and scale recycling and circular economy models.
“The pilot system includes Every Bottle Back recycling programme implemented by Container Recycling Services Ltd, a joint venture between Caribbean Bottlers Ltd and Blue Waters Ltd, in partnership with Nestle Trinidad and Tobago and supported by New Age Recycling, partially funded by the IDB-LAB,” the foundation highlighted.
Focused on the collection of recyclable PET/HDPE containers as well as Tetra Pak beverage containers, the foundation said the programme involves the distinguishing factor of its deposit-refund system, where citizens receive five cents for each bottle dropped off at collection centres.
It revealed that as a core feature of the multi-year project, the forthcoming campaign will see the design and implementation of a national behaviour change campaign, with emphasis on specific communities.
“One of its main objectives is to increase the volume of materials segregated by consumers for recycling. Importantly, results of a Knowledge Attitude Practice (KAP) survey conducted at the start of the project, which is being used to inform the campaign development, pointed to clear areas for improvement in recycling programmes,” the foundation outlined.
It also mentioned that while the campaign is expected to promote messaging on recycling and elements of circular economy, it also aims to raise awareness of established pre-existing public and private sector initiatives and their respective collection centres.
According to Omar Mohammed, chief executive officer at The Cropper Foundation, “As an NGO, we’re always excited about the prospects of collaboration; it’s the only way we know how to work effectively. We hope this Advisory Committee could be a harbinger of real collaboration and transparency among organisations who share common interests and goals for improving waste management, preventing silos and duplication of efforts.”