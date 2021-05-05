The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has announced the continuance of its operation during the period of the recent Covid-19 restrictions announced on Monday.
WASA, which falls under the category of essential services, said that consistent with the measures outlined for controlling and preventing the spread of the Covid-19 virus, customers and the public are asked to note the following changes that will affect interaction with customers and which will be in effect from Thursday May 6, 2021 to Friday May 21, 2021.
Customer Service Centres
The following Customer Service Centres ONLY will be opened from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for Bill Payments and collection of Clearance Certificates (by appointment):
- Head Office – Farm Road, St. Joseph
- Port of Spain – Corner Kew Place & Phillip Street
- Arima – O’Meara Plaza, O’Meara Road, Arima
- Chaguanas – Corner Manic & Market Streets
- San Fernando – Mon Chagrin Street
- Tobago – Krisden’s Building, Crooks River, Scarborough
Additionally, payments can be made at these locations or via the following:
1. WASA Services App available on the App Store or Google Play
2. Customer Portal https://customerportal.wasa.gov.tt
3. Third Party Payment Partners including First Citizens Bank, Republic Bank, RBC Royal Bank, Scotiabank, VIA (Lotto Booths), Surepay and Western Union.
Applications for services or queries can be submitted via the following options:
1. Email: customerservice@wasa.gov.tt (note that all documents submitted via email must be in PDF Format).
2. Web Chat: www.wasa.gov.tt
3. WhatsApp: 709-7793
4. Drop Box located at Customer Service Centres listed above. Submissions using this facility must be submitted in a sealed envelope (8 ½” x 11” or 8 ½” x 14”) and labelled with:
(a) Applicant’s Name
(b) Contact information - Telephone Number(s) and email address (if applicable)
(c) Service being requested.
Customers are advised that the completion of some services may be delayed due to the above-mentioned temporary working arrangements.
New Services Section
All transactions or inquiries with respect to building development and plumbing approvals will be conducted by appointment ONLY. Appointments can be made using the following scheduling options:
Email: newservices@wasa.gov.tt
Trinidad Office: 662-2302 Ext. 2699, 2691 or 2693
Tobago Office: 482-6606
Cheque Delivery
When contacted to collect cheques, Service Providers and Contractors can do so at WASA's Head Office, St. Joseph, from Monday to Friday, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Customer Contact Centre
WASA's Customer Contact Centre is available toll-free at 800-4420/6 from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily. Customers are encouraged to use other self-service options to make reports including:
WASA Services Portal or Web chat: www.wasa.gov.tt
WASA Services App: available on the App Store or Google Play
Email: customercomplaint@wasa.gov.tt
WhatsApp: 709-7793 (messages only)
WASA apologizes for any inconvenience caused and thanks customers for their patience and understanding, as necessary adjustments are made to preserve the health and safety of our employees and the public, while curbing the spread of the Covid-19 virus.