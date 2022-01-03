Health Minister Terrence says that the Ministry of Health is going to revisit the way it reports the country’s Covid-19 statistics with the launch of a new dashboard on its website.
Deyalsingh, who was speaking at Monday’s virtual Covid-19 press conference, said the new dashboard is going to be rolled out soon.
“So on the new dashboard, the main statistic now is vaccination status. We are going to be popping on the top right hand corner in purple, what is our fully vaccinated population. And then the green and blue bars will tell you how much of the population is fully vaccinated and not fully vaccinated, and then we tell you how many people have been administered boosters.
“This is now the key variable around the world that Governments, public health officials and populations are looking at, so we thought we would highlight that. We will also be giving in the new dashboard new positive cases for any day, deaths reported, total active positive cases. We will also be giving total patients hospitalised, but now we’re going to be graphically representing some information that we used to give as a line items, but we’re now going to highlight this because this is important.”
He noted that the vaccination status of patients will now be given via a pie chart and it will represents patients’ information from a certain date to a certain date.
Using the new dashboard with patients’ vaccination status as at December 28, Deyalsingh pointed to the fact that only 12.5 per cent of the patients that would have passed through the hospitals and step-down facilities, during the reporting period, were fully vaccinated while 87.5 were not.
“The main reason that Governments and public health officials around the world are readjusting reporting is to show the clear disparity between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. Lastly, we will now be reporting in a much easier manner the total deaths to date, which will now be given by vaccination status as at a particular date. So in the green you will see those who are fully vaccinated, and then in the other bar, the grey bar, deaths prior to May 24, 2021, because that is when we started our mass vaccination programme. And again, the evidence is clear that vaccination saves lives.
“We’re also going to be giving you some supplemental information that used to be in the original dashboard, so that those who were accustomed to the granular details, you will still be getting it but not on the dashboard, you will get it as supplemental details.”
He noted that the supplemental details will include line items such as the amount of persons tested positive as well as the comorbidities for Covid-19 deaths.
“We will still be telling you about patient recoveries and how many tests are being done. We will still tell you where the patients are, we will still be telling you total persons vaccinated with one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
He stated that all that information will still be given out but in a supplemental sheet.
“All of these details that used to be highlighted in the original dashboard, as we rejig for 2022, we are following and taking feedback from persons in the community, in the media, and looking at what are the new data sets to be emphasised while still giving details.
And in providing an update on the country’s vaccination status, the Health Minister stated that as at December 31, 2021, 668,982 persons are either fully vaccinated or on their way to being fully vaccinated.
“As far as boosters are concerned, 76,479 persons have received their booster shot. These 76,000-odd persons now have the maximum level of immunity that can be provided by vaccination. That is very good for them and I’m happy for that. However, we still need to get more people boosted. We ask persons to look at the schedule that we have put out and once you fall in the schedule, please go and get boosted.
He said that between Wednesday and Thursday they will be rolling out the second monthly timetable for persons getting boosted from January 7.
“This current booster programmed ends later on this week, and those who are waiting for their turn, please get boosted. If you would have missed your turn, for various reasons, once you fall into that category that were eligible to be boosted, please go and get boosted, especially now that the Omicron variant is literally taking over the world, and in most countries it is now the dominant strain.
“We already have non-travel Omicron cases in Trinidad and Tobago, and as you see with the world’s experience, it is doubling every two to three days and is becoming the dominant strain around the world. It is already straining healthcare systems around the world. It is crippling the airline industry around the world. It is crippling the cruise ship industries around the world, entertainment, everything. So we start 2022 with the impending threat of the Omicron variant.
“So this is where we are this morning with our vaccination status, and I just want to encourage everyone for 2022 as part of your New Year’s resolutions, to make a commitment to become vaccinated,” Deyalsingh noted.