The Scarborough General Hospital has announced a number of changes in delivery of its services to the public, as a result of the recent COVID-19 restrictions.
Following are the changes, which come into effect today (May 11):
Department of Medicine
• Sub-specialty clinics including Dermatology, Haematology, Neurology will be cancelled.
• Medical outpatient clinic will be reduced.
• Warfarin Clinic on Monday 17th May, 2021 will be cancelled. Patients having issues can collect prescription scripts at the hospital (clinic area).
• Oncology, Cardiology and Nephrology clinics will continue.
Department of Surgery
• General Surgery and Orthopaedic clinics will be reduced.
• Elective surgeries will be cancelled.
Department of Paediatrics
• Paediatric outpatient clinic will be reduced.
Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology
• Gynaecology clinic patients (patients who are not pregnant) will be rescheduled.
• Routine ward reviews for Gynaecology patients (patients who are not pregnant) will be suspended.
• Antenatal clinics and ward review for pregnant patients will continue.
Department of Anaesthesia
• Elective lists will be reduced to urgent cases ONLY, such as, cancer cases, orthopaedic traumas and caesarean sections.
• Visits to ICU patients will be reduced to one named next of kin, once daily. Doctors will provide family members with necessary updates frequently.
• Pre-op assessment clinics will be reduced to urgent cases ONLY.
Department of Ophthalmology
• All non-acute and non-urgent cases in the department will be rescheduled.
• Urgent cases will be seen.
Departments of Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy and Dietetics
• Outpatient clinic services will be reduced.