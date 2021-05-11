scarborough hospital

The Scarborough General Hospital has announced a number of changes in delivery of its services to the public, as a result of the recent COVID-19 restrictions.

Following are the changes, which come into effect today (May 11):

Department of Medicine

•    Sub-specialty clinics including Dermatology, Haematology, Neurology will be cancelled.

•    Medical outpatient clinic will be reduced.

•    Warfarin Clinic on Monday 17th May, 2021 will be cancelled. Patients having issues can collect prescription scripts at the hospital (clinic area).

•    Oncology, Cardiology and Nephrology clinics will continue.

Department of Surgery

•    General Surgery and Orthopaedic clinics will be reduced.

•    Elective surgeries will be cancelled.

Department of Paediatrics

•    Paediatric outpatient clinic will be reduced.

Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology

•    Gynaecology clinic patients (patients who are not pregnant) will be rescheduled.

•    Routine ward reviews for Gynaecology patients (patients who are not pregnant) will be suspended.

•    Antenatal clinics and ward review for pregnant patients will continue.

Department of Anaesthesia

•    Elective lists will be reduced to urgent cases ONLY, such as, cancer cases, orthopaedic traumas and caesarean sections.

•    Visits to ICU patients will be reduced to one named next of kin, once daily. Doctors will provide family members with necessary updates frequently.

•    Pre-op assessment clinics will be reduced to urgent cases ONLY.

Department of Ophthalmology

•    All non-acute and non-urgent cases in the department will be rescheduled.

•    Urgent cases will be seen.

Departments of Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy and Dietetics

•    Outpatient clinic services will be reduced.

