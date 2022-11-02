So what’s new?
The majority of people the Express spoke to in downtown Port of Spain yesterday expressed little faith in any new crime plan. There have been plans before which led to no change in the crime situation, they felt.
Taxi-drivers and pedestrians responded negatively when told that there will be heightened police patrols, more stop-and-search exercises and more help from the Defence Force which already assists the police with joint army-police patrols.
“How many crime plans we had before,” said Chaguanas taxi-driver Andrew Morrison, 50.
“We are not seeing anything materialising and citizens are living in fear, so to me the plan is just another speech,” he said.
Another driver said, “I hear the crime plan and I think it is going to work.”
A third driver was much like the first.
“Crime plan...we need prayer, pappy, because they are trying the same thing over and over,” he said.
A fourth driver chimed in, “Them thing is only talk, yes. Only talk and no action with them.”
On the Port of Spain to Arima/Sangre Grande taxi stand the sentiments were more hopeful with the minority expressing despair.
“After 7 p.m. in this town there are no police out in the night and that is the time the criminal elements does be coming out,” said one man.
A woman was more hopeful.
“They will have to try something new and see how far they will reach with it,” she said.
One man listening to the conversation joined it, “I think it is a good idea. The increased patrols will prevent things from happening and I think this large presence of law enforcement will cause the crime to dial down a bit.”