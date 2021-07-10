The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health has approved the use of interleukin-6 receptor blockers to treat severely and critically ill COVID-19 patients.
Twenty five vials of this drug were stolen from the St James Medical Complex last week, part of larger amount of medication amounting to $2.5 million.
A statement released by the WHO on July 6 announced the Organization’s approval for the use of this class of medicine, especially when administered with corticosteroids, drugs that reduce inflammation (that were recommended in COVID-19 treatment by the WHO in September).
According to the statement, interleukin-6 receptor blockers can suppress an overreaction often produced in the immune system of COVID patients who are severely ill. This includes drugs such as tocilizumab and sarilumab.
These results were found in a “living network meta-analysis” (reviews that are continually updated) undertaken by the WHO, with data from over 10,000 participants enrolled in 27 clinical trials. Data obtained from 28 countries in trial investigations, showed that these drugs can reduce death by 13 per cent and reduce the need for mechanical ventilation by at least 23 per thousand patients.
“The prospective and living network meta-analyses showed that in severely or critically ill patients, administering these drugs reduce the odds of death by 13%, compared to standard care. This means that there will be 15 fewer deaths per thousand patients, and as many as 28 fewer deaths for every thousand critically ill patients. The odds of mechanical ventilation among severe and critical patients are reduced by 28%, compared with standard care. This translates to 23 fewer patients out of a thousand needing mechanical ventilation,” said the WHO..
WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said of the development, “These drugs offer hope for patients and families who are suffering from the devastating impact of severe and critical COVID-19. But IL-6 receptor blockers remain inaccessible and unaffordable for the majority of the world.”
“The inequitable distribution of vaccines means that people in low- and middle-income countries are most susceptible to severe forms of COVID-19. So, the greatest need for these drugs is in countries that currently have the least access. We must urgently change this,” he said.
Speaking at a COVID-19 news conference on Saturday, Dr Michelle Trotman, Thoracic Medical Director at the Caura Hospital, announced that these drugs were approved for use in Trinidad and Tobago. Thus far, she said such drugs were administered to one COVID-19 patient. She added that the anti-inflammatory drug is administered through the veins.
“Dr Parasram would have mentioned the exciting news and we are living in exciting times, that the WHO has approved the use of a drug to help save COVID-19 patients, manage patients who are critically ill. That drug is available and I am actually very happy to report that the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) has approved guidelines that have already allowed us to administer this drug to one such patient. The drugs that we are talking about… it is a drug that can only be given once, through the veins, for those patients that the clinicians will select and can make a difference,” she said.
She added that the Ministry has advised that the use of certain drugs such as remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine remain without approval for use in Trinidad and Tobago.
“I am also to remind that the Ministry further advises that the following drugs have not received WHO approval for use and therefore in Trinidad and Tobago they are not authorized in the treatment of COVID-19. These drugs are remdesivir, Ritonavir, hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin. I am asked by the CMO that with the media release even as we jump on these new drugs, that these other drugs are not authorized at this time,” she said.
These drugs fall under categories such as anti-inflammatory, antiviral and dexamethasone currently being researched for effectiveness against COVID-19.